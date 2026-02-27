Today, Friday, February 27, brings patchy rain to Lydney with drizzle at times and temperatures near 10°C. It may feel cool in occasional gusts, but there could be brief brighter spells among the clouds. Rain looks likely to ease later, leaving a damp finish.
Tomorrow brings a mostly cloudy Saturday. Early brightness could appear before patchy rain returns around midday, with temperatures about 10°C. There might be some lingering showers into the evening, but calmer winds should keep things comfortable enough for a typical weekend feel.
Sunday offers a wetter outlook, and moderate rain could extend through much of the day. Temperatures near 12°C promise a slightly milder feel, though sudden downpours may be on the cards. Cloud cover is set to dominate, and periodic spells of breeze could add a fresher touch.
Monday leans cloudy with temperatures near 13°C, making it the warmest day of the period. Light winds are likely, and any rain should stay minimal, though a few spots of drizzle can't be ruled out. Mist could linger during the evening, keeping skies a little murky.
Tuesday remains mostly overcast, with temperatures about 12°C and a light breeze. Little rain is expected, although patches of cloud could produce a few dull spells. Conditions look stable for the final day of this forecast, wrapping up a series of mild yet occasionally rainy days. Skies should remain fairly dull, with minimal sunshine, but any light drizzle will likely be short-lived, leaving conditions calm overall and consistent throughout the evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.