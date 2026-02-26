Today, which is Thursday, February 26, stays mostly overcast with patchy rain likely in the afternoon. Drizzle could linger by late evening. Temperatures hover near 13°C, dropping about 9°C overnight. Lydney might notice brief breaks in the cloud, but wet weather remains the main story.
Tomorrow promises moderate rain throughout the day. Overcast skies are likely, with heavier spells of rain at times. Highs near 11°C offer a cooler feel, and lows settle about 7°C. Persistent showers could make for a damp mood, though occasional cloudy gaps may appear.
This weekend begins with mild conditions on Saturday. Patchy morning rain should linger until midday, with a high near 10°C and low about 5°C. Damp weather is likely to ease late afternoon, leaving partly cloudy skies as night approaches. Lighter winds may help any drizzle fade more quickly.
Another mild spell arrives on Sunday, bringing patchy rain that may appear in scattered bursts. Temperatures peak about 11°C, dipping near 4°C overnight. Occasional sunny spells could break through, but cloud cover remains prevalent. Evening drizzle might develop, although heavier downpours seem less likely. Light breezes persist as day turns to night.
The new week starts with fairly mild weather on Monday, featuring partial cloud cover and a chance of light drizzle. Highs approach 11°C, while lows rest about 4°C. Intervals of sunshine may develop, but patchy rain is never too far away. Winds look gentle, maintaining the mild feel. Skies may clear briefly after sundown. Fog patches are unlikely, though not impossible.
