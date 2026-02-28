Today, Saturday, February 28, sees moderate rain with temperatures near 9°C in Lydney. This weather forecast indicates consistent showers throughout the day and a breezy atmosphere. Some breaks in the rain could appear later, but cloud cover remains prevalent. Winds may pick up occasionally, ensuring a damp and cool start to this week.
Tomorrow, Sunday, continues with moderate rain and a slight climb in temperatures about 12°C. Showers may persist from morning into late afternoon, occasionally easing to lighter drizzle. Skies might brighten briefly, though expect mostly cloudy conditions during the day. Light breezes add to the unsettled feel, keeping outdoor plans soggy.
Monday looks to bring a break from the rain, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 13°C. The forecast suggests a pleasant mix of sunshine and cloud cover, offering calmer conditions compared to the wetter weekend. Mild breezes may replace heavier gusts, and any lingering rain should fade swiftly.
Tuesday remains largely overcast, with temperatures about 11°C. While the chance of rain appears minimal, cloud cover could linger, keeping sunshine to a minimum. Dampness overnight could lead to patches of light drizzle, but nothing too persistent, making it a relatively quiet day compared to earlier rainfall.
Wednesday stays misty and slightly warmer, with temperatures near 13°C. Foggy patches might form early on, then lift for occasional brightness. The rest of the week should maintain mild conditions, though some cloud and patchy damp spells may still arise. A gentle breeze will likely keep conditions comfortable and aid in dispersing any lingering mist.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.