Today, Tuesday, March 3, brings an overcast outlook with no significant rain expected. Temperatures hover about 12°C during midday, dipping near 6°C by evening. Skies should stay mostly grey, although a few brighter intervals may appear briefly. Overall, the weather remains calm with a stable forecast.
Tomorrow appears partly cloudy and fairly warm. Temperatures reach near 15°C, accompanied by a bright morning turning gradually cloudy. No major rain is on the forecast, bringing a gentle breeze that keeps conditions pleasant. Across the region and Lydney, the day should feel mild and inviting.
Thursday promises plenty of sunshine throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures rise to about 16°C under mostly clear skies, creating a bright setting for much of the day. With minimal cloud cover and no rain predicted, conditions feel mild and comfortable. Evening hours could cool slightly, yet remain pleasant.
Friday sees some patchy rain nearby, yet the day remains mostly mild. Temperatures hover near 15°C under partly overcast conditions, with occasional breaks of sunshine. Light showers might develop, but these spells should be brief. Skies often clear between showers, ensuring the forecast stays moderate despite a few damp patches.
This weekend features Saturday with overcast skies and a hint of patchy rain by late afternoon. Temperatures come in about 14°C, offering slightly cooler air after sunset. Some mist and fog might appear overnight, though conditions are unlikely to worsen significantly. No heavy rain is anticipated for the weekend. Expect a calm, if somewhat cloudy, wrap-up to the week.
