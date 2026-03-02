Today, Monday, March 2, is partly cloudy with occasional sunshine in Lydney, and temperatures about 14°C in the afternoon. Skies remain misty toward evening, dropping to about 7°C overnight with no significant rainfall expected. Gentle winds keep conditions mild, making it feel temperate throughout the day. Light cloud lingers post-sunset.
Tomorrow appears overcast with temperatures near 9°C at midday. A grey start hints at patchy drizzle, though heavy rain seems unlikely. By evening, conditions dry out slightly while staying mostly cloudy, and overnight lows hover about 6°C. Winds remain moderate, maintaining a calm but rather dull forecast. Visibility stays moderate.
Midweek sees mild conditions climbing to about 14°C under mostly cloudy skies. Early morning mist lifts gradually, revealing occasional sunshine by midday. Rain is unlikely, and afternoon breezes remain gentle. Evening temperatures drop near 5°C, with partial clearing expected late. Overall, a fairly comfortable day ahead. Humidity stays relatively low.
Later in the week, patchy rain could appear, pushing daytime temperatures about 15°C. Clouds dominate much of the day, though sunshine peeks through at times. Drizzle chances increase by late afternoon, and evening stays overcast near 8°C. Winds pick up slightly, but nothing severe is predicted. Mist may form overnight.
The final day of this forecast remains partly cloudy with midday temperatures about 10°C. Sunshine breaks through in the morning, followed by patchy cloud later on. No significant rain is indicated, and gentle breezes keep things comfortable. Overnight lows dip near 3°C, rounding off a calm end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.