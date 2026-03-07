Today, Saturday, March 7, looks overcast with a chance of a few drops in the afternoon. In Lydney, temperatures near 10°C will keep things mild, dropping to about 5°C overnight. Minimal wind makes it feel comfortable despite the thick clouds hanging around throughout the day. These conditions usher in the weekend.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, with heavier bursts possible. Temperatures near 11°C and a low about 7°C keep the damp feel going. Brief spells of overcast skies mix with light drizzle, so conditions may flip between grey and mild rainfall. The day remains breezy and damp but not too chilly.
Steady rain arrives Monday briefly, mixed with lighter bursts, particularly midday. Temperatures near 13°C give a mild afternoon, with lows about 6°C after sunset. Drizzle continues through midday, switching to occasional light showers by late afternoon. Rumbles of wind keep things moving, but overall conditions lean on the soggy side.
Occasional rain showers dominate Tuesday, especially later in the day. Temperatures near 12°C and lows about 6°C ensure a brisk start and rather breezy evening. Intermittent sunshine peeks through the clouds in the morning, but rain likely returns around midday. Gusty winds pick up, creating some mildly blustery afternoon vibes.
Heavier rain arrives Wednesday through early morning, tapering off to persistent drizzles later. Temperatures near 10°C and lows about 4°C set an overall cooler tone. Showers may come in waves, occasionally giving way to short sunny breaks. A strong breeze persists, making conditions chilly at times and keeping skies unsettled.
