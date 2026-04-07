Today, Tuesday, April 7, brings sunny skies with gentle breezes, offering temperatures about 3°C early on and rising to near 18°C by late afternoon. Conditions remain consistent across Lydney, with no rain predicted. Sunshine should hold firm throughout the day, and the air stays mild overall. Clear skies dominate overhead.
Tomorrow sees another bright outlook, with morning temperatures about 8°C rising toward near 20°C under sunny skies. Winds remain subdued yet calm, and no drizzle is forecast. Warmth continues well into the evening, and the sky should stay mostly clear, delivering a fine stretch of spring-like weather throughout the day.
Patchy rain looks likely on Thursday, with cooler conditions from about 4°C up to near 14°C. Some cloudy spells may form, ensuring the sky remains a bit dull before giving way to occasional drier moments. Winds could pick up slightly, limiting any prolonged sunshine during the afternoon. Rainfall remains light.
Friday continues a partly cloudy trend, with morning temperatures about 3°C and daytime highs near 11°C. Weather remains mostly calm, offering only light winds and minimal risk of any shower. Skies might appear overcast at times, but brighter breaks are possible. The day feels cooler than earlier highs, though pleasant.
This weekend sees heavier rainfall on Saturday, with temperatures moving from about 5°C to near 12°C. Showers could remain persistent through much of the day, creating a noticeably wet outlook before conditions ease later. Gusts may intensify briefly at times, adding an extra damp feel and limiting any clear spells.
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