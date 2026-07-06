It's a warm start to the week across Lydney and the nearby villages, with a sunny day expected on Monday. The temperature will reach a high of around 29°C, feeling more like 25°C due to the gentle breeze. With only a little chance of rain, it's a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine.
As the day builds to the afternoon high, the gentle breeze will continue to blow, making it feel comfortable for those out and about. The UV levels will be high, so don't forget to pack some sun protection if you're planning on spending time outside.
As the evening approaches, the temperature will begin to ease, dipping to a low of around 18°C overnight. The skies will remain clear, with minimal cloud cover, making it a great night for stargazing.
Overall, Monday is shaping up to be a fantastic day in Lydney, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Make the most of it and get out to enjoy the great outdoors. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)