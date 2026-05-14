Today, Thursday, May 14 in Lydney looks wet, with moderate rain expected through the day. Temperatures near 11°C suggest a chilly feel, and skies will stay mostly grey as rain continues. Brief clear spells overnight could lead to cooler conditions, dipping to about 3°C by daybreak.
Tomorrow may see patchy rain linger, with short dry intervals in between. Temperatures around 12°C make it milder, though morning lows near 2°C mean an early nip in the air. There might be bursts of light drizzle, but occasional breaks could brighten the sky. Winds stay light, keeping conditions manageable.
Saturday continues the unsettled trend, with patchy rain hovering around. Temperatures near 12°C feel cool, while early hours dip to about 1°C. Clouds stick around, though brief sunny spells may appear. Moderate breezes add a chill but won’t overshadow milder spells.
Sunday brings more rain on and off, with temperatures near 13°C adding some mild comfort. Occasional drizzle could mingle with breaks in the cloud. Early morning feels near 7°C, so slightly warmer than previous days. Breezy spells might appear, but calmer moments should still dominate. Overall, a moderate chance of wet weather continues.
Monday sees patchy rain again, with temperatures near 13°C likely to remain pleasant. Light rain showers could dominate much of the afternoon, though a few drier intervals are possible. Overnight lows drop to about 4°C, keeping cool notes in the air. Conditions remain fairly changeable without turning severe.
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