Today is Wednesday, May 13 in Lydney and the weather forecast points to patchy rain and occasional cloud cover. Showers could linger on and off, with mild breezes adding a fresh feel across the region. Temperatures near 12°C should keep the day somewhat cool, before dipping to about 5°C as evening sets in.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, occasionally heavier during the afternoon and possibly extending into the early evening. Temperatures near 11°C and a low about 4°C could keep the outlook damp. Brief drier intervals might show up later, but showers are likely to dominate much of the day.
Friday looks somewhat warmer, with temperatures near 13°C under partly cloudy skies. Light rain showers may pop up, but occasional sunshine could brighten the afternoon. Overnight values about 2°C suggest a chillier start heading into the next morning, though any damp patches should clear fairly quickly.
This weekend starts on Saturday with a mild morning near 1°C, giving way to gentle and light breezes. Conditions look mostly dry early on, though patchy rain might arrive by late afternoon. Temperatures about 13°C could maintain a comfortable feel, offering a mix of cloudy skies and possible sunny spells.
Sunday continues the changeable pattern with patchy drizzle expected throughout the morning. Afternoon temperatures near 14°C should feel mild, while a drop to about 5°C keeps the night cool. Rainy spells may linger, but occasional breaks in the cloud could bring brighter moments. Winds remain moderate, ensuring a breezy and unsettled end to the weekend.
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