Today in Lydney begins mostly cloudy with intermittent drizzle. Rain may pass quickly, leaving patchy conditions and a few brighter moments later. Temperatures near 11°C will feel mild, but overnight values are likely to dip close to 2°C. Occasional breezes add some coolness, although calmer spells may bring clearer skies.
Tomorrow should see a brighter start with partial sunshine before patchy rain returns. Temperatures about 14°C could feel pleasant during any dry spells, while overnight it might fall slightly near 1°C. Winds may pick up briefly, introducing more scattered showers by late afternoon, but clearing is expected by the evening.
It looks unsettled on Wednesday, May 13, with patchy rain affecting midday hours. Temperatures near 12°C should linger through the afternoon, dipping to about 5°C overnight. Some drizzle could linger into early evening, but occasional breaks in the cloud may offer relief from showers blowing through, aided by light gusts.
Thursday includes spells of rain mixed with brief sunny intervals. Temperatures about 13°C might hold until late afternoon, dropping near 2°C through the night. A few drizzles could appear around midday, then ease off gradually. Conditions are likely to remain cloudy but stable as evening settles in and feels cool.
Friday looks damper, with consistent light rain likely throughout the morning. Temperatures near 9°C could remain steady, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Mist may develop in some spots, gradually lifting by midday. Occasional drizzle might persist, yet short breaks in the clouds may appear toward late afternoon or early evening.
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