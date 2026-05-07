Today is starting with patches of cloud and near 6°C before warmer conditions set in later. During Thursday, May 7, patchy rain is likely through the afternoon, so expect overcast skies, light drizzle, and breezy spells. Temperatures reach about 15°C, with gentle winds blowing. This weather update indicates a wetter trend, though breaks of sunshine could appear at times. Prepare for scattered showers.
Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy with increased chances of rain heading into midday. Conditions could become breezy, pushing any lingering clouds onward. Temperatures climb near 16°C, providing a milder feel as the day progresses. This weather forecast suggests pulses of drizzle that might roll through sporadically, but a few brighter spells might break up the gloom. Expect occasional gusts adding to the unsettled vibe.
This weekend brings variety. Saturday could see patchy rain in the afternoon, but temperatures may hit near 18°C, creating a pleasantly mild day under partly sunny skies. Overnight clouds and showers may persist. Sunday looks a bit cooler, hovering near 12°C under overcast conditions. Winds remain gentle, though cloudy skies will dominate much of the day.
The new week sees patchy rain on Monday with temperatures nearing 12°C. Intermittent clouds may linger, but any rainfall seems lighter than previous days. Additional weather updates hint that conditions stay changeable, so expect a mix of cloud cover, scattered showers, and short dry spells. Further into next week, moderate winds might develop, although they should remain manageable. This forecast applies widely, including locations such as Lydney.
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