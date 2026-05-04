Today, Monday, May 4, starts foggy then turns cloudy with patchy rain, offering breaks at times. Temperatures near 10°C early on and about 15°C by afternoon. Rain remains likely as the day progresses. Lydney sees these conditions, with a chance of brighter spells between showers. Skies may clear towards evening.
Tomorrow continues overall unsettled weather, with morning sunshine giving way to possible rain. Temperatures start near 5°C and reach about 15°C later. Early brightness soon gives way to clouds and occasional drizzle, so expect periods of dampness through midday. Conditions might improve slightly toward dusk, keeping the day relatively mild.
Midweek feels chillier, with Wednesday beginning near 7°C and peaking about 12°C under frequent spells of rain. Brief moments of clearer sky could appear, though showers dominate much of the afternoon. Damp air persists into evening, with temperatures hovering near 7°C. Expect intermittent rain throughout the day, maintaining grey conditions.
The next day feels warmer, with Thursday starting near 7°C and climbing about 15°C. Early cloud cover may thicken into rain by midday, with bursts later on. Breaks might bring a glimpse of sunshine. Evening turns cooler but should remain calmer once showers taper off, giving the night quieter feel.
Approaching the weekend, Friday shapes up with a mixture of passing showers and cloud. Morning temperatures rest near 4°C, climbing to about 16°C by midday. A few rainy spells could punctuate mild conditions. Some sunshine might poke through, leaving the evening comfortable and setting a gentle tone for upcoming days.
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