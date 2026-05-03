Today, Sunday, May 3, brings moderate rain across Lydney, with showers likely through afternoon and into the late evening. Intervals of mist could develop, creating a rather grey start. Temperatures about 16°C and dipping to near 7°C promise a damp day, so a cloudy outlook seems firmly in place throughout.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and occasional drizzle, keeping skies fairly dull. Early fog might linger, leaving the morning feeling cool and damp. Clouds dominate by midday, though brief breaks could appear. Temperatures near 14°C dip to about 9°C tonight, ensuring a slightly damp yet mild overall day for many areas.
Tuesday features more unsettled conditions with patchy rain lingering. Occasional brighter spells might pop up, offering short glimpses of sunshine. Mist can roll in during cooler periods, slightly intensifying a rather humid feel. Temperatures near 14°C slip to about 7°C, marking a moderate shift between daytime warmth and overnight coolness.
Wednesday remains dominated by overcast skies, with intermittent rain potentially appearing in the afternoon at times. Breezes stay moderate, preventing any significant warm-up. Fog patches may return overnight, contributing to a damp feel. Temperatures near 12°C gradually descend to about 5°C, reminding everyone that spring can still feel quite brisk.
Thursday sees patchy rain persist, though occasional clearer spells might develop. Clouds should remain dominant, limiting any extensive sunshine. Temperatures near 12°C ease to about 4°C overnight, reinforcing the cooler trend. This weekend could carry forward similar unsettled weather, hinting at more showers and mild conditions rather than clear skies.
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