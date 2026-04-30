Today, Thursday, April 30, looks bright in Lydney with abundant sunshine from sunrise to sundown. Temperatures near 19°C ensure a pleasantly warm feel, while clear skies dominate. A gentle breeze flows through the day without much sign of incoming showers, making it a perfect start to the upcoming stretch indeed.
Tomorrow might begin sunny, though patchy rain could roll in by afternoon. Temperatures about 19°C should hold early, but occasional drizzle may cool things later. A few clouds will gather, yet the day still offers glimpses of brighter weather before evening mist settles in. Brief showers might linger around sunset.
This weekend arrives with lingering cloud cover and patchy rain on Saturday. Temperatures hover near 16°C, and light rain may develop by midday. Overcast periods dominate, though scattered breaks in the clouds could spark short bursts of sunshine. Expect somewhat damp conditions into the evening, keeping the day rather cool.
The following day sees mild air near 15°C, with showers drifting in and out. Overcast skies remain, but occasional brighter spells could sneak through. Light breezes accompany scattered drizzle during the afternoon. As evening approaches, conditions calm, yet a chance of rain lingers, ensuring persistent evening dampness in many areas.
Early next week sees more patchy rain lingering. Temperatures hover about 15°C, with misty conditions in the morning and potential light showers later. Grey skies occasionally break for brief sun, but drizzle can return by late afternoon. Cooler nights follow, indicating a chance of unsettled moments through the coming days.
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