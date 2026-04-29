Today, Wednesday, April 29, Lydney enjoys sunny weather with clear skies from morning onwards. Forecast suggests no rain, and conditions look bright. Temperatures reach about 16°C, making it feel pleasantly mild by midday. Later, the climate cools to about 5°C overnight, ensuring a crisp but calm evening. Calm conditions persist.
Tomorrow is expected to remain bright with more sunshine on the horizon. Conditions should stay dry, and skies look mostly clear. Temperatures climb to about 18°C, offering a warmer feel through the afternoon. Overnight, the weather cools near 7°C, maintaining calm conditions and a pleasant late-day outlook. Sunny spells expected.
Friday starts off with clear conditions before patchy showers move in later. Few clouds appear by midday, and light rain may develop. Temperatures approach near 20°C for a comfortable daytime feel, with overnight lows dipping to about 4°C. Showers could linger, bringing passing dampness to some spots. Mild conditions continue.
Saturday brings a mix of clouds and the possibility of patchy rain during midday. Temperatures hover near 17°C, offering a mild setting for most of the day. Overnight values fall to about 7°C as clouds linger. Some intermittent showers could develop, but periods of brighter skies remain quite possible throughout.
Sunday looks wet with heavy rain likely throughout much of the day. Conditions stay cool, with temperatures near 11°C at their highest. Darker skies and persistent showers dominate, and overnight levels hover about 10°C. The forecast suggests ongoing rainfall, creating a damp conclusion to the week’s climate. Constant downpours linger.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.