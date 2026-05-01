Today (Friday, May 1) in Lydney is set for patchy rain moving across the area, with cloudy spells and brief sunny breaks. Temperatures near 18°C and gentle winds create slightly mild conditions. This weather forecast suggests occasional drizzle later, so expect some passing showers that could linger into the evening.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain, offering a wetter outlook with heavier showers at times. Temperatures about 18°C feel comfortable despite persistent cloud cover. The weather forecast indicates a steady drizzle through the afternoon, though a few drier spells may emerge briefly before nightfall arrives. Winds remain light, keeping conditions mild overall.
This weekend continues with moderate rain on Sunday, bringing persistent showers throughout the day. Temperatures near 16°C keep it cool, with clouds dominating the skies. The weather forecast suggests relief, so rainfall persists into the evening, leaving conditions damp under grey skies. Light breezes maintain a chill in the air.
The next day arrives with patchy rain on Monday. Temperatures near 16°C keep things mild, although drizzle might appear in the late afternoon. The weather forecast indicates occasional cloudy breaks, but wet spells remain likely. Overall conditions stay unsettled, though calmer winds offer respite. Evening hours could see lighter showers.
Meanwhile, the following day sees patchy rain returning, with temperatures about 14°C. The weather forecast suggests overcast skies early on, shifting to possible drizzle as the day continues. Showers could become more frequent by the afternoon, though occasional breaks offer brief respite. Conditions remain cool, marking a subdued midweek outlook.
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