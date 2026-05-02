Today, Saturday, May 2, brings moderate rain with occasional drizzle later. Temperatures should climb to about 17°C, dipping near 7°C overnight. Lydney might experience heavier bursts, a wet afternoon is likely. Cloudy skies dominate, making it a grey start and continuing damp throughout the day.
Tomorrow sees more wet conditions, with moderate rain persisting and temperatures near 16°C. Fog may appear early on, then patchy showers remain possible in the afternoon. Overnight values hover about 10°C, so expect a mild close to the day despite lingering drizzle. Lighter phases could break through later, but it stays damp.
Monday looks dreary again, as patchy rain hovers and temperatures reach about 15°C. Early fog might roll in, giving a misty start. Through the day, lingering drizzle could appear, but a few breaks in the clouds are possible. Nightfall sees values near 10°C and continuing cloud cover. Overall, conditions remain cool and unsettled.
Tuesday seems drier for much of the morning, but patchy rain could pop up later. Temperatures land about 12°C under mostly cloudy skies. Though a few brighter spells may develop, the afternoon remains on the cooler side. Evening values drop near 7°C, with mild cloud lingering and minimal drizzle likely.
Wednesday offers a mix of overcast skies and light rain showers. Daytime temperatures hover about 13°C, dipping near 4°C overnight. Late-afternoon drizzle could pass through, but extended dry spells might appear. Mist may form toward night, keeping conditions damp. The rest of this week sees occasional rainfall and moderate clouds.
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