Today, Wednesday, May 6, in Lydney, patchy rain is expected throughout the day, with top temperatures near 13°C and early figures about 7°C. Light drizzle may appear in the afternoon, creating a slight damp feeling. Skies remain mostly clouded, offering limited sunshine. Occasional breaks might still occur before dusk arrives.
Tomorrow brings more rain, with peaks about 14°C and lows near 6°C. Heavier showers are possible during midday, though occasional clear spells could pop up briefly. Conditions stay on the cooler side. Cloudy periods dominate, limiting sunshine but providing mild fresh air. Late drizzle might keep sidewalks damp through evening.
Friday sees moderate rain, lifting temperatures near 16°C by late afternoon, with overnight levels about 6°C. Widespread showers dominate, but some dryer intervals might emerge. Additional rainfall remains steady, keeping pavements damp and skies grey. Occasional brighter spells may break through the clouds, but heavier bursts often return quickly overhead.
Saturday indicates patchy rain again, with daytime readings near 18°C and early figures about 5°C. Skies could brighten at times, though light showers keep things wet in places. Evening might see lingering drizzle, adding a damp atmosphere to residential areas. Some fleeting patches of sunshine remain possible during quieter spells.
Sunday features moderate rain, pulling highs about 11°C and minimums near 7°C. Wind gusts might strengthen, adding a breezy feel later on. The rest of the week seems unsettled, maintaining a blend of clouds, showers, and only occasional sunny breaks. Damp conditions continue. Persistent rainfall may keep outdoor surfaces soaked.
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