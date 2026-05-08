Today, Friday, May 8, in Lydney sees moderate rain and plenty of cloud. This local weather forecast indicates temperatures near 16°C in the afternoon and about 5°C overnight. Damp spells might fade later in the evening, though skies remain mostly grey. Occasional light showers are also possible.
Tomorrow delivers a brighter forecast with partly cloudy skies. Daytime conditions could reach about 17°C, dipping to near 6°C overnight. Rain remains unlikely, so overall conditions look more settled. Gentle breezes might roll through, keeping the air feeling fresh under intermittent sunshine.
This weekend may feel cooler on Sunday, with overcast skies likely. Temperatures near 12°C in the afternoon and about 5°C at night. Minimal rain is predicted, but the sky stays mostly dull. Winds might pick up slightly, ensuring a breezy feel through the day.
Monday appears to bring more patchy rain. Temperatures hover near 12°C during the day and about 2°C at night. Showers could pop up intermittently, though conditions might turn partially cloudy at times. Overall, it remains relatively cool, so some lighter damp spells are possible.
Tuesday ushers in slightly warmer conditions with highs about 15°C and lows near 3°C. Patchy rain may reemerge, accompanied by a few sunny spells late in the afternoon. Overall, the forecast remains fairly stable, suggesting breezes could keep things mild. Showers, if they occur, should be brief. Cloud cover may vary, giving glimpses of brightness despite occasional drizzle. Winds are not expected to strengthen, so the day may feel calmer compared to Monday.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.