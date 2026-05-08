Tuesday ushers in slightly warmer conditions with highs about 15°C and lows near 3°C. Patchy rain may reemerge, accompanied by a few sunny spells late in the afternoon. Overall, the forecast remains fairly stable, suggesting breezes could keep things mild. Showers, if they occur, should be brief. Cloud cover may vary, giving glimpses of brightness despite occasional drizzle. Winds are not expected to strengthen, so the day may feel calmer compared to Monday.