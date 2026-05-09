Today, Saturday, May 9, kicks off with clear skies before partly cloudy spells move in by midday. Patchy rain is possible later, with occasional light showers in the afternoon. Temperatures near 17°C promise mild conditions, while overnight values about 7°C stay relatively cool. Lydney expects similar weather.
Tomorrow appears overcast, with only a slight chance of daytime brightness. Patchy rain remains light across most areas, keeping conditions damp but not too intense. Afternoons hover near 13°C, while lows about 4°C create a chilly night. Clouds linger, ensuring limited sunshine and a cool overall feel.
An unsettled outlook continues on Monday as patchy rain persists. Daytime readings near 12°C feel on the cooler side, with persistent clouds rarely parting. Short breaks may appear, but drizzle could still pop up. Overnight temperatures about 1°C add a chill, making the day feel more wintry.
Tuesday offers a slight lift, with highs near 15°C and intervals of clearer weather between patchy rain spells. Winds might increase a bit, but conditions remain manageable. Cloud coverage may vary throughout the day, offering glimpses of blue sky. Nights dip to about 4°C, so it stays crisp after dusk. Occasional sunshine attempts to break through, brightening the midweek outlook.
Wednesday seems breezy and damp, with more patchy rain dominating. Afternoon peaks near 12°C and intermittent clouds can keep things dreary. Showers might intensify briefly, but they should not last long. Evening remains overcast, and temperatures about 4°C bring a definite chill, rounding off this changeable stretch of weather.
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