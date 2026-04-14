Cloudy skies define the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, April 14, with patchy rain in the afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C and a gentle breeze set the scene, while overnight conditions could drop to about 2°C. Occasional drizzle might appear, but nothing too intense is expected. Overcast spells remain likely well into the evening.
Light rain makes an appearance tomorrow, Wednesday, alongside sporadic breaks of sunshine. Temperatures climb to about 16°C, ensuring a mild midday feel. Rain could ease slightly by late afternoon, but keeping an eye on changing skies remains wise. Nighttime lows hover near 7°C.
Breezy conditions continue on Thursday, with more cloud coverage and a chance of showers. This weather forecast suggests occasional drizzle but no heavy downpours. Daytime highs should reach near 14°C, offering moderate warmth. Evening hours might see some lingering clouds, and lows settle about 7°C.
Another round of patchy rain could arrive on Friday, with temperatures about 16°C bringing a slight lift. Early fog may greet the morning before partial clearing. Any lingering drizzle should remain light, and overnight levels slip to near 7°C.
This weekend produces cloud cover on Saturday, with a top near 14°C and scattered drizzle. Winds stay relatively gentle, making for calmer conditions overall. Lydney experiences similar patterns, so expect mild afternoons and near 7°C after dark. Further into the week, light rain remains a possibility without abrupt weather shifts. No drastic temperature changes are predicted for Sunday, and conditions should stay mostly mild. The outlook stays quite consistent overall.
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