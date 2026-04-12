Today, Sunday, April 12, sees patchy rain in the morning with occasional drizzle later. Temperatures near 11°C could dip to about 2°C overnight, creating a chill. Sunny spells are possible late in the day, so expect a mix of clouds and brief showers in this region. The location of Lydney will also notice brisk gusts, boosting wind across the area.
Tomorrow brings mostly clear skies early on, but patchy rain is expected by midday. Maximum readings near 11°C are likely, with lows about 1°C before dawn. Conditions should lighten up in the afternoon, offering occasional sunny breaks amid lingering clouds, enhancing local variety during the day.
The next day, Tuesday, starts cool with mist, then overcast skies may dominate. Top temperatures near 11°C and lows about 2°C keep it fresh. Spotty rain could appear around midday, but there might be short intervals of dryness later on, providing a mild break from rainfall for local outdoor conditions.
Later on, Wednesday likely turns milder, with daytime readings near 15°C and early figures about 7°C. Showery conditions could arrive by midday, bringing brief drizzle in the afternoon. Additional sunshine might emerge once clouds part, leaving pleasant breezes behind. Warmer air could linger through late evening, offering a gentle taste of spring.
After that, Thursday sets the tone with highs near 14°C and lows about 6°C. Few showers could pop up, yet calmer spells are on the cards. Rain may fade by evening, offering a more settled outlook. Breezy moments remain possible throughout Thursday.
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