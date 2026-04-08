Today, Wednesday, April 8, in Lydney, the weather looks mostly sunny, though patchy rain might surface briefly after sunrise. Temperatures about 8°C early on are expected to climb to near 20°C by late afternoon, encouraging a mild feel. Skies remain clear overall, and any rain appears minimal across the area.
Tomorrow is more unsettled, featuring patchy rain developing in the morning and gustier winds continuing throughout the day. Temperatures about 13°C at midday could drop near 4°C overnight, making evenings feel cooler. Occasional cloudy spells will intermix with a few brighter intervals, although scattered showers may linger.
Friday looks overcast with a noticeable chill, as cold air hovers over the region. Daytime highs reach about 9°C, while nights should fall near 4°C. Drizzle remains possible in isolated spots, though total rain amounts are limited. Brief breaks in the clouds could provide short glimpses of sunshine.
This weekend ushers in patchy rain and stronger gusts that may intensify by midday. Saturday’s temperatures hover near 9°C, with heavier showers possible later on. Winds can increase significantly, making conditions feel brisk. Some drier intervals should occur between showers, but sunshine might remain fleeting under frequent cloud cover.
Sunday continues the unsettled pattern with patchy rain remaining highly likely. Temperatures about 11°C during the afternoon could slip close to 3°C overnight, creating a noticeable chill. Cloud cover persists across much of the day, though occasional bright spells may emerge. Downpours could arrive quickly and shift weather conditions swiftly. Rainfall amounts may fluctuate widely regionwide.
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