Today, Thursday, April 9, brings a mix of partial sunshine early on and patchy rain later. Temperatures near 14°C at their peak and dipping to roughly 3°C overnight mean conditions could feel slightly chilly by evening. Cloud cover builds in the afternoon, with drizzle popping up before clearing toward late night.
Tomorrow remains mostly overcast, with intermittent rain in the afternoon. Temperatures about 10°C during the day fall to near 2°C once darkness sets in. Light winds might pick up around midday, but breaks in the clouds could offer fleeting brightness here and there.
This weekend on Saturday looks wetter, with drizzle expected on and off. Temperatures reach near 10°C while starting around 5°C. Occasional showers might appear throughout the morning, but a brief spell of clearer skies could develop before dusk. Winds may become gusty, so plan on breezy conditions as evening approaches.
Sunday stays unsettled, featuring more rain showers amid brief sunny intervals. Daytime temperatures hover near 11°C, sliding to about 4°C overnight. Morning rain could linger, but there’s a chance of drier weather by late afternoon. The breeze could still be noticeable, but any strong blasts should taper as night falls.
Monday sees a misty start, gradually giving way to a mix of cloudy skies and scattered rain. Temperatures climb to about 11°C, with lows settling near 2°C by late evening. Overnight air feels colder, though heavy downpours seem less likely. Expect patchy rain persisting across the region, including near Lydney, before conditions calm heading into Tuesday.
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