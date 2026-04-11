Today, Saturday, April 11, brings patchy rain and frequent clouds, with temperatures near 9°C. Morning drizzle could lead to damp roads throughout the region, and a brisk breeze keeps conditions feeling cooler. Skies remain mostly grey, later in the afternoon, before lows settle about 3°C. Expect a fairly chilly night.
Tomorrow continues a damp outlook, with occasional drizzle and cloud cover. Daytime temperatures hover near 11°C, while evenings dip about 3°C. Brief brighter spells may emerge by midday, but showers likely persist. Unsurprisingly, roads stay moist, and mild breezes keep the air fresh and comfortable, creating a consistent springtime vibe.
Monday looks slightly warmer, with possible patchy rain reaching a peak near 11°C. Early morning light could break through the clouds, though drizzle remains on the agenda. Lydney experiences night-time values near 1°C, feeling brisk once darkness falls. Overall, a gentle breeze remains likely, offering a mild atmosphere all day.
Tuesday promises reduced wind and lighter showers, with daytime highs hovering about 10°C. Occasional cloud breaks might allow sunshine, yet drizzle could still surface. Evening temperatures settle near 2°C, maintaining a cool feel. Despite persistent overcast patches, conditions may seem calmer and more stable than earlier in the forecast period.
Wednesday appears milder, hitting about 13°C and featuring intermittent rain. Afternoon clouds might thin briefly, though showers are possible later. The remainder of the week stays somewhat changeable, with drizzle cropping up between spells of calmer weather. Nights hover near 7°C, keeping the overall trend very mild and slightly unsettled.
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