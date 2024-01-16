BUDWEISERBrewing Group UK&I were pleased to welcome Vaughan Gething MS, Minister for the Economy, to its Magor Brewery on January 11.
The Minister toured the Monmouthshire-based brewery to learn more about its plans for a sustainable future as well as new investment which has driven significant improvements, such as a new bottling line.
During the visit, the Minister toured the plant to learn more about its plans for a sustainable future and met with apprentices to learn about the training and mentorship opportunities in the brewery.
The Minister also heard first-hand about investment in the brewery which has resulted in a new bottling Line, 8 new fermentation vessels within a dedicated building, a new Yeast propagation unit.
Magor Brewery, which brews beers including Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, is a significant employer in the South Wales region, with over 500 people working across the site which has been brewing since 1979.
The brewer plays an important role in the South Wales community and economy by providing job and apprentice opportunities.
The Minister then joined Lloyd Manship, Brewery Manager on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Magor brewery where he saw firsthand how over 6 million hectoliters of the UK’s most popular beers are brewed each year.
Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, MS said: “It was great to visit the Magor Brewery and hear first-hand the ongoing investment that AB InBev have made in Wales through the brewery and its importance to the local, national and global economy.
“I was also delighted to hear about its plans for a sustainable future as the Green economy is going to be one of the most important areas of economic development for the next decade. We want to ensure that businesses across Wales are resilient to changing climate conditions and that they are meeting targets to reduce emissions.”
Lloyd Manship, Brewery Manager at Budweiser Brewing Group’s Magor Brewery, says: “We are thrilled to have welcomed the Minister and we are proud of the important role that we play in the economy of Wales and in supporting future generations of skilled brewery workers."