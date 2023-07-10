Gloucestershire Police have reported a serious incident at Tewkesbury School. Police and emergency services are at the scene of an incident at Tewkesbury School on Ashchurch Road. The school is currently in lockdown while police are at the scene. Residents have spotted a helicopter in the area.
Adult in hospital with suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School
Monday 10th July 2023 10:35 am
(Gloucestershire Police)
- A teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident
- Parents or carers of pupils at the school are being advised to go to Dobbies Garden Centre on Diamond Road where police will be able to offer assistance
