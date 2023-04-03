A fierce fire broke out in an agricultural building in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, late last night (April 2), drawing firefighters from three different stations to combat the flames. The blaze erupted at The Downs just before 11pm, with two crews from Ross-on-Wye and one crew each from Whitchurch and Fownhope fire stations responding to the emergency.
As the fire rapidly spread through the building, measuring approximately 30m by 11m, local authorities were forced to close the B4221, with police officers arriving on the scene to manage the situation. According to a spokesperson from the fire service, the building was "50 per cent destroyed by fire" by the time the flames were extinguished.
To battle the blaze, firefighters utilised three main jets of compressed air foam, two compressed air foam hosereel jets, and two hosereel jets. Western Power was also called to the scene, as the building's electricity supply was affected by the fire. With the flames now under control, a re-inspection is being carried out this morning, with firefighters using a thermal imaging camera to identify and address any remaining hotspots.
Thankfully, no casualties were reported in the incident, and the fire service is now focusing on dampening down the area to prevent any further flare-ups. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and an investigation is expected to be launched to determine the origin of the blaze.