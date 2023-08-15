Authorities are urgently appealing for witnesses following a significant collision on the A49, Hope-under-Dinmore in Herefordshire, which took place on Monday, August 14.
The incident occurred at approximately 4.20pm when a black Honda motorbike and a white Renault Kangoo van came into contact. The aftermath saw the van's driver, deeply shaken, seeking immediate medical attention at A&E. In a more concerning turn, the motorcyclist was swiftly airlifted to the QE hospital in Birmingham, where they are currently reported to be in a serious condition.
Local officers are eager to speak with anyone who might have been in the vicinity during the time of the accident. They are particularly interested in any potential dash-cam recordings that might provide a clearer picture of the events leading up to the collision.
For those with pertinent information or footage, they are encouraged to get in touch with PC Nicholas Prosser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or directly by phone on 07773054723.