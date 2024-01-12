Two men have admitted causing the death of a 36 year old mother-of-two by dangerous driving in the Forest of Dean two years ago. At Gloucester Crown Court yesterday (Jan 11) Tom Hill, 32, of Walford Ave, Ross on Wye, and Lyndon Parsons, 26, of Smithville Close, St Briavels, both pleaded guilty to causing Terri-Ann Marshall's death in a crash near Coleford in January 2022 - but they denied a charge of perverting the course of justice by removing evidence from the scene. The two men were driving separate cars on the B4228 near Sling, close to the Orepool Inn, when the collision occurred on January 28th 2022 and Terri-Ann Marshall suffered fatal injuries. Hill was at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta ST and Parsons was driving a VW Golf GTi. Also appearing before the court yesterday was Lucy Alexander, 23, of Carbonne Close, Monmouth, who pleaded guilty, together with Parsons, to perverting the course of justice by submitting false accounts to Pc Thomas Jones following the collision. About 20 members of Ms Marshall’s family were in court to hear the defendants enter their pleas to the charges. Prosecutor Susan Cavender said she could not accept the pleas offered by the defendants until she has consulted with Crown Prosecution Service. Judge Ian Lawrie KC agreed to an adjournment for that to be done. Robin Shellard, for Hill, explained that his client was appearing via video link because he has undergone a number of operations on his back, which has left him virtually immobile and that he was now basically bedbound. Mr Shellard added: “It is expected that Hill will be sentenced to a significant period in custody and therefore he needs to appear in person at court. But this historic court in Gloucester is not suitable for somebody in his position. “As I have already explained he is virtually immobile and will need to attend a court with mobility access.” Judge Lawrie said that this scenario had been one of his main concerns and suggested that it might necessitate relocating to another court, namely Bristol or Salisbury for sentencing. He added: “I’d prefer if the sentence hearing remained at this court and we could make arrangements for Hill to appear from somewhere else like Compass House, located at Gloucestershire Police’s headquarters.” Judge Lawrie told all three defendants that he was releasing them on unconditional bail to appear at Gloucester Crown Court, unless told otherwise, for sentencing on March 21. He added: “You need to co-operate with the Probation Service in order for a pre-sentence report to be produced. “I make it clear that being granted bail doesn’t mean you will not receive a custodial sentence. I hope to keep the sentence hearing at this court, but I am pre-warning you that we may have to locate to a court that has disabled access.” The judge then issued all three defendants with an interim driving ban pending sentence. But in a hastily convened second hearing later in the day - in the absence of the defendants - Pina Silvio, for Alexander, reminded Judge Lawrie that her client had been at home at the time of collision and had only became involved when her partner, Parsons, picked up her and they travelled to the scene. The prosecutor, in reply, told the judge that he has the power to disqualify anybody from driving for any offence, if appropriate. Ms Cavender said: "Because this has that obvious link, the judge has the power to ban Alexander from driving." Ms Silvio pointed out that Alexander has caring responsibilities for her mother, who has cancer, and frequently drives her to appointments at a hospital which is over an hour away and would be difficult to travel to and from by public transport. “Alexander also uses her car for work and ferries other members of her family around as well.” Judge Lawrie said that, on balance, the interim driving ban on Alexander at this stage was disproportionate and he lifted it - but warned that this would be reviewed at the sentence hearing. In a tribute to Ms Marshall after her death her family said she was ‘larger than life’ and added: "Terri was a devoted mum to her two beautiful girls, a cherished daughter of Helen and Ian, much loved sister to Lou and Kate, and loving partner of Will. "Anyone who knew Terri knows that she was a larger than life character who lit up the room wherever she went. She was the life and soul of the party. We are absolutely heartbroken. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages of condolences and support. We are absolutely heartbroken."