A massive blaze in Gorsley, fuelled by over 5000 wooden pallets, was successfully extinguished by numerous local fire stations on the evening of Sunday, July 2. The Whitchurch, Ledbury, Ewyas Harold, Fownhope, and Ross-on-Wye fire crews worked tirelessly to battle the intense flames, which were further exacerbated by strong winds that threatened to spread the fire to nearby hedges.