West Mercia Police have arrested a man from Llangarron for suspicion of drink-driving, following one-car collision in Herberts Hill
Police have arrested Adrian Hill, a founding member of Archenfield Community Environment. Mr Hill will be appearing at Hereford Magistrates' Court at 9.30am on July 19, on a drink-driving charge.
West Mercia Police have confirmed that around 11.05pm on Saturday, June 10, they responded to a report of a one-car collision in Herberts Hill in Llangarron, where a car collided with a wall. Adrian Hill was then arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken into custody.
Regarding the concern about a drink-drive culture around Llangarron, which has been reported to the Ross Gazette by residents, West Mercia Police would urge any concerned residents to please make contact with their local safer neighbourhood team and to always call 999 in an emergency.