Despite a small number of cars getting stuck driving through floodwaters, it seems that most people thankfully took notice of the advice put out by fire and rescues services over the weekend.
There were two incidents over the weekend (between 7am on Saturday and 7am on Monday) of Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) responding to vehicles in water in Goodrich, near Ross-on-Wye, and close to Bewdley Town Football Club.
That follows a much busier spell between 7am on Friday and 7am on Saturday when five incidents of vehicles were attended to as well as call-outs to two rescues from water and a dog saved from the edge of the river bank in Leominster, Herefordshire.
In Moreton on Lugg, three vehicles were involved and one person was rescued. Later on the same day, a man was rescued in the Herefordshire village after being trapped in his vehicle.
There were also three vehicles caught up in floodwater in Letton and another in Goodrich.
At a reported rescue in Lower Bullingham Lane, Hereford, two people had made their own way to safety.
A woman in her 60s was pulled from water in Hoarwithy after her vehicle was stuck in floodwater.
Crews attended a rescue at Shell Ford, Himbleton, although the driver of the stranded car had escaped before arrival.
There was a similarly-busy period between 7am on Thursday and 7am on Friday involving eight vehicles in floodwater and the rescue of a man from Walcot Ford, Drakes Broughton (I sent more details out on Friday).