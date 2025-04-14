A runway couple missing for more than a week from their West Wales homes could be in the Forest of Dean police have said.
The two 16-year-olds named as Isobel and Daniel are thought to be camping in the Forest and their ‘worried sick’ families are desperate for them to be found.
An appeal by Dyfed Powys Police said: 'Have you seen Isobel and Daniel, both aged 16, reported missing from their home Cardigan area?
'Enquiries have led to a new confirmed sighting of them both at Llandudno train station at 8.20pm on Monday, where they asked for directions to the Dolgellau area.'
Isobel is described as 5” 3’ and usually has blonde hair, however she may have dyed her hair to a darker colour.
She was last seen wearing a black parker style coat with fur edge, grey jogging bottoms, carrying a large black backpack.
Daniel is described to be 6” 1’ with short dark brown hair, with shaved sides.
He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black t-shirt, and a black collared coat, carrying a large camping backpack, which is black, red and grey.
Police added: 'Both are believed to have taken a change of clothes with them and may now be wearing something different.
'It is believed that they have taken camping equipment with them and have connections to the Gloucestershire, Merseyside and North Wales areas.
'Their families are increasingly concerned for their safety and welfare and eagerly await their safe return home.
DI Rebecca Thomas said: 'We are continuing our search to find Isobel and Daniel.
'We know that they purchased camping equipment but they have left their homes without any communication and their family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned as they have had no contact with Isobel and Daniel for almost a week.
'It is also know that they don't have their mobile phones on them.
'I would ask anyone who has seen them to get in touch.
'I would especially appeal to Isobel and Daniel to get in touch with the police or family so we can ensure that they are safe.'
Isobel's aunt Laura Wilkins-Whitehead said: ‘They’re still missing, please share if you have connections in Machynlleth, Gloucestershire or Merseyside.
'Help bring my niece home, we are all worried sick.'
Charity SARS Cymru said: 'We're appealing for information on the whereabouts of Isabelle-Star and her partner Daniel.
“There are multiple reported sightings of both in Rhydlewis area, Coleford/Lydney/Forest of Dean - this is a very large area to search, please help us narrow the search area and bring them home to their parents.’
“Isabelle, or Daniel: if you’re reading this or seeing the post, please message us or get in contact with the police. There are people who care and want to know if you’re okay. If you just want to drop us a message to say you’re okay, we are happy to have this.”
Isabelle-Star and Daniel’s families are understood to be are visiting Lydney and surrounding areas this week to put posters up and appeal to the public for information.