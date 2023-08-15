Emergency services were alerted after several motorists reported a man walking on the M50 carriageway on Sunday, August 13. The incident, which unfolded between junctions 3 and 4 on the M50 Westbound around 1.30pm, prompted both the police and an ambulance to rush to the scene.
West Mercia Police officers, upon reaching the site, located the man and escorted him to Hereford County Hospital for medical care. Their swift response followed numerous calls from worried members of the public, expressing concern for the man's wellbeing.
The ambulance service substantiated these concerns, confirming that a paramedic officer had attended to the man, treating him for minor injuries. Thankfully, these injuries were not deemed severe. Nevertheless, the man was taken to the hospital for additional treatment.
To manage the situation and ensure public safety, West Mercia Police urged residents to steer clear of the affected area and seek alternative routes. INRIX, a traffic monitoring site, indicated that traffic had been briefly held up at 1.50pm. However, normalcy resumed promptly, with all lanes reopened by approximately 2.15pm.