Woman, 75, robbed of her handbag in town

AN elderly woman was left “shaken” after a man forcably grabbed her arm and made off with her handbag in Newent last week.
Police are appealing for information after a 75 year-old woman was robbed of her bag whilst walking along a footpath from St Bartholomews to Foley Road last Tuesday (September 20) at around 4.15pm.
The unknown offender then ran off in the direction of the town centre before members of the public came to the woman’s aid.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said the victim’s handbag “had been over her shoulder when she was approached from behind and felt someone forcibly grab her arm and handbag.
“The offender is believed to have been a male, under 6ft tall and of a slim build. He was in dark-coloured clothing.
“He fled with the bag and ran from the footpath next to Barton Court, onto St Bartholomews, onto Gloucester Street and then in the direction of the Black Dog Pub, heading into Newent town centre.
“The victim was not injured, but is shaken by the ordeal. She was helped by members of the public and police were called.
“Officers attended and searched the area, however the offender was not found.”
Enquires have been taking place and police are now appealing to anyone who lives in the area and saw the person involved, or anyone who has CCTV footage or dashcam of them, to come forward.
The victim’s bag is described as being “a fairly large shoulder bag which is navy blue, with a red material that binds the straps”, with a single pocket on the front.
It contained a purse with her bank cards and cash, her mobile phone, a paperback book, a scarf, her door keys and her diary.
Officers also want to here from anyone who has found the bag or its items disgaurded.
Those with information are asked to get in touch via Gloucestershire Constabulary’s website, by visiting www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report, quoting incident 340 of September 20.
