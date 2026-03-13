Thanks to new restorations of their silent films, and the rediscovery of some of their lesser-known comedies, Neil will uncover gems of hilarity from the team whose comedy never ages, and bring them to jaw-dropping life with the demanding live piano improvisations for which he is so famous. Featuring extended scenes from the best of their silent comedies, particularly You’re Darn Tootin, The Finishing Touch and The Second Hundred Years.