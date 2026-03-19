NATIONAL Highways have finished its main work of installing soil nails and steel mesh along the rockfall area on the A40 Leys Bend.
The essential works were caused by a rockfall that occurred in early 2024, which raised concern about the long-term stability of the hillside and the subsequent damage to the carriageway close to Ganarew and the Doward.
The initial repair works were delayed at the start of the process due to the fact there was evidence of dormice, a protected species, living in and around the rockfall site which meant that a special license needed to obtained from Natural England, ahead of the vegetation removal.
The construction project was also delayed while an assessment for the potential of further rockfalls taking place along with any ecological precautions that were encountered.
Over 150 soil nails were used to stabilise the cliff face by covering the surface with a steel mesh with the steel nails being driven into the rock.
And now, while the contraflow and other traffic management measures are still in place, the National Highways will undertake some extra work that includes the installation of safety barriers; fixing and replacing drainage and gullies; resurfacing carriageways; removing the temporary crossover locations
National Highways will be working together with South Wales Trunk Road Authority, who'll clear vegetation and remove trees on their section of the network.
By co-ordinating all this work under one traffic management setup, it will reduce the long-term disruption.
As a result, National Highways expect to remove all traffic management in this area later this spring.
The agency has given advanced warning that between March 30 and April 3, the A40 eastbound contraflow lane will be closed overnight between 9pm and 6am, Monday to Friday, so the work crews can work safely.
There will be a signed diversion route for HGVs and long-distance traffic.
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