From ancient castles to mystical ruins, explore Wales’ rich heritage through a different lens this month with a series of engaging, hair-raising and immersive experiences.
Whether you have a taste for all things scary or prefer something more mellow, Cadw’s autumn-themed activities have got you and your family covered. With events at well-known locations such as Caerphilly Castle, Blaenavon Ironworks and Raglan Castle, there's no better way to create lasting memories this spooky season.
Here are just some of the events you can look forward to on Cadw’s jam-packed autumn calendar this month:
A twilight evening tour at Blaenavon Ironworks, Wales’ industrial giant, will lead you deep into the heart of Welsh legends and the local mysteries. Visitors will be immersed in the spooky tales, rich myths, and historic folklore of Blaenavon and Blaenau Gwent. Conclude your adventure at the World Heritage Site with a comforting hot drink and a delightful Welsh cake (to help stop the nightmares…).
Visitors are advised to arrive 15 minutes before the event starts, bring a small pocket torch, wet gear and sturdy shoes.
Event info: Sunday 29th October, 7 – 9.30pm
Some scary characters are making themselves at home for the spooky season at Raglan Castle. Meet (or run away from) a collection of villains from the fantasy realm, as darkness settles over Raglan’s unmistakable silhouette. This fairy tale weekend gone wrong will soon be everyone’s favourite scary story.
Event info: Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th October, 11am – 3pm
There are plenty of chilling adventures to be had at Castell Coch during the half term holidays. Visit to experience a special Halloween quest that only the strongest spirits will be able to complete and be rewarded with a mysterious treat.
Event info: Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th October, and Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th November, 11am – 3pm
Take the night off from looking after your own little terrors to explore the perimeters of Caerphilly Castle, Wales’ mighty medieval fortress, and be entertained by terrifying tales of ghosts, spirits and more. The castle becomes spooky in the dark, so it’s best to bring a torch to ward off anything sinister lurking in the shadows. Booking is required for these events.
Event info: Friday 27th & Monday 30th October, 6 – 8pm & 8.30 – 10.30pm
An adults-only event, wrap up warm and prepare for an evening dedicated to the captivating world of local ghost stories and legends, brought to life by talented storytellers. There will be two sessions at Tretower Court and Castle throughout the evening, and with limited spots available, advanced booking is essential.
Event info:
Tuesday 31st October, 6pm & 8.30pm
Away from the spine-tingling Halloween activities, you can re-connect with wildlife this autumn at Raglan Castle. Listen to local wildlife groups and charities talk about some of Raglan’s favourite animal pals and how we can help wildlife during the winter. There’s also a Gnome Trail for mini eco warriors, treats to feed our favourite feathered friends and more autumn activities for the whole family to enjoy.
Event info: Wednesday 1st November, 11am- 3pm
Get into the spooky mood at Blaenavon Ironworks this half term Halloween week, by joining the mystifying trail and listening to some scary storytelling. The Good Welsh Witch will make a rare appearance to share her spooky stories and Welsh legends for families, and visitors can search for prizes amongst the Ironworks’ themed cottages for a sweet reward.
Event info: Saturday 28th October – Friday 3rd November, 11am-4pm
This spooky season, you’re invited to put your creative skills to the test at Chepstow Castle. After collecting mini pumpkins from the mysterious castle prison, visitors can bring them to the decoration station and create their very own masterpiece. Adults – don’t worry about pumpkin stains haunting you at home, there’s no carving here – just felt pens and stickers!
Event info Thursday 26th – Tuesday 31st October, 10:00 – 15:00
Discover Tretower Court and Castle with the whole family this October, travelling along its spooky trail and solving the mystery of its troublesome ghosts. Children will need to put on their brave faces to win a sweet reward at the end, while exploring the monumental tower, castle, and its extraordinary gardens. This is a creepy and immersive challenge you won’t want to miss.
Event info:Monday 30th & Tuesday 31st October, 10am – 5pm
Discover the dark side of Castell Coch this Halloween, by joining a spectacularly gloomy and ghostly tour. Expert guides will intrigue you with ghastly tales while you wander inside the gothic walls of the Marquess of Bute’s Victorian home. These tours are scary enough, so make sure you bring appropriate footwear, clothing, and a torch for the stairs – you don’t want to get lost in the dark. Booking is required for these events.
Event info: Saturday 28th & Tuesday 31st of October, 6-8pm & 8.30-10.30
This Halloween, explore Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths, the archeological ruins of the Legionary Fortress of Isca Augusta, by finding pumpkins hidden around the Baths. Once brave adventurers have discovered all the pumpkins on the trail, there’s a secret treat to reward their detective skills.
Event info: Monday 30th & Tuesday 31st October, 10-4pm
For more event details and booking information, and to find more events near you, visit cadw.gov.wales.
For those looking to take advantage of the events available during the half term holidays, Cadw membership offers free event entry and unlimited access to over 130 historic places across Wales, offering a unique way to explore Wales’ rich heritage.
There are over 130 historic places to visit and 1,000 reasons for us all to become a Cadw member. Find out more at https://www.cadwmembership.service.gov.wales/