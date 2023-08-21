Due to overwhelming demand, more tickets have been released to view the mesmerising Herefordshire Hoard. This collection, comprising of Viking and Anglo-Saxon artefacts, provides a rare glimpse into our rich ancestral heritage. Among the treasures are a stunning crystal sphere framed in gold strips, an octagonal gold ring, a unique gold bracelet depicting an animal head biting its tail, and a set of coins.
The Museum Resource and Learning Centre on Friars Street, Hereford, will host viewings on Tuesday 12 September and Saturday 11 November, from 10am to 1.30pm. The tickets are complimentary but must be booked online via the Herefordshire Hoard website: www.herefordshirehoard.co.uk.
The Herefordshire Hoard, discovered in a field outside Leominster in June 2015, is one of the most significant Viking hoards found in Western Britain. Its discovery led to the largest heritage crime investigation of its kind due to the initial failure to report the find. The hoard's significance lies not only in the rarity and beauty of the objects but also in the fresh historical narrative it offers.
For more details on the Museum Resource and Learning Centre or the Herefordshire Hoard, visit the Herefordshire Council website and the Herefordshire Hoard website respectively.