AGE UK Gloucestershire, in partnership with the Gloucestershire Older Persons’ Association is inviting local people aged 50 and over to make their voices heard through the Voice of Older People initiative.
The project is about listening to local people and understanding what really matters to them, from daily life experiences to broader community concerns. Age UK Gloucestershire says this could help influence change and meet the needs of older people.
An Age UK Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Age UK Gloucestershire’s Voice of Older People initiative provides a real opportunity for those involved to become powerful advocates for older people in Gloucestershire, helping older voices to be truly amplified, valued and respected.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.