In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted around a million extra customers in the past 12 months with a new generation of savvy shoppers turning their back on traditional, full priced supermarkets.
Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, which opened its 1,000th store earlier this month, is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK – meaning it is on the hunt for more locations across the UK.
Priority locations where Aldi is searching for sites include Chepstow and Cardiff in Wales.
As well as its existing store in neighbouring Caldicot, it also others in Abergavenny and Ross-on-Wye.
Other locations being targeted further afield include: London – Kensington and Hackney; South West – Penzance and Bath; South East – Maidenhead and Worthing; North West – Warrington and Bramhall; North East – Newcastle Upon Tyne and South Shields; East Midlands – Nottingham and Derby; West Midlands – Birmingham and Warwick; East of England – Cambridge and Brentwood; Yorkshire and the Humber – Harrogate and York.
Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.
The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.
The supermarket will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres, including its new distribution centre in Leicestershire.
Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.
“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”
For more information on Aldi’s nationwide site requirements, visit: www.aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns