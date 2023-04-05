VOTERS head to the polls in the Forest of Dean next month and all the candidates standing have now been announced.
The Forest of Dean District Council is among the many authorities across the country which are due to hold elections on May 4.
In Gloucestershire, there are three district councils which are due to hold elections, the others are Cotswold and Tewkesbury.
There are 38 seats at the district council. The authority is responsible for providing a number of services such as waste collection, running leisure facilities, providing council housing, and making planning decisions.
And the current minority-administration at Coleford is led by the Progressive Independents group which has a total of seven councillors.
There are seven Greens, six Conservatives and half a dozen councillors form the Independent Group.
There are four members in the Independent Alliance Group, three Labour councillors, and two Liberal Democrats. And three other councillors are part of the Independent Group 2.
Here are all of the candidates standing for elections at the Forest of Dean District Council this year.
Berry Hill
Scott Baine – Independent
Nigel John Bluett – Independent
Clive Stuart Dunning – Conservative Party
Jamie Elsmore – Independent
Tim Gwilliam – Independent
Richard Noel Henson – Green Party
Valerie Mair Nurden – Conservative Party
Stephen James Yeates – Green Party
Bream
Alison Jennifer Bruce – Green Party
Barry Lester Faulkner – Labour Party
Emma Gleave – Independent
Alan Philip Grant – Independent
Paul John Hiett – Independent
Beth Llewellyn – Green Party
Sarah Price – Conservative Party
Rob Whittaker – Conservative Party
Cinderford East
Alan Roy John Bensted – Conservative Party
Matt Bishop – Labour Party
Jeremy Paul Charlton-Wright – Independent
Freda Annis Gittos – Conservative Party
Di Martin – Labour Party
Cinderford West
John Alan Clissold – Conservative Party
Andrew John Bowen – Conservative Party
Jacob Edward Sanders – Labour Party
Lynn Iris Sterry – Independent
Mark David Turner – Independent
Coleford
Carole Ann Allaway-Martin – Conservative Party
Clive Terence Elsmore – Independent
Patrick Joseph Kyne – Labour Party
Rachel Emma Lane – Green Party
Joseph John Edward Price – Conservative Party
Denis Riley – Conservative Party
Peer Andrew James Taylor – Liberal Democrats
Ian Richard Whitburn – Independent
Dymock
Eli Heathfield – Conservative Party
Gill Kilmurray – Liberal Democrat
Hartpury and Redmarley
Philip Howard Joseph Burford – Independent
David Anthony Gregory – Green Party
John Edward Thomas Turvill – Green Party
Clayton Dean Williams – Conservative Party
Geoff Woodyatt – Conservative Party
Longhope and Huntley
John Charles Francis – Independent
Gary Allan James Nicholas – Conservative Party
Jeremy Paul Rebbeck – Independent
Venk Shenoi – Conservative Party
David Stephen Tradgett – Green Party
Alan Stephen Wood – Independent
Lydbrook
Rosie Ker – Conservative Party
Sid Phelps – Green Party
Lydney East
James Arthur Bevan – Independent
Andy Hewlett – Labour Party
Elliot David James – Conservative Patty
Julie Kirkham – Conservative Party
Andrew Raymond McDermin – Green party
Alan Preest – Conservative Party
Claire Vaughan – Independent
Lydney North
Jane Margaret Carr – Green Party
Harry Joseph Ives – Conservative Party
Lydney West and Aylburton
Mark Topping – Green Party
Will Windsor-Clive – Conservative Party
Mitcheldean Ruardean and Drybrook
Steward John Bean – Liberal Democrats
Thom Forester – Independent
Jackie Fraser – Green Party
Andrew Gardiner – Independent
Tracy Jane Heathfield – Conservative Party
Guy Damian Hollier – Conservative Party
Pam Plummer – Conservative Party
Trevor Benjamin Roach – Green Party
Shaun Stammers – Labour Party
Newent and Taynton
Jonathon Edward Beeston – Conservative Party
Maria Ann Edey – Conservative Party
Julia Denise Gooch – Independent
Julie Hudson – Liberal Democrats
Gill Moseley – Liberal Democrats
Martin Burnell Roper – Liberal Democrats
Nick Winter – Conservative Party
Newland and Sling
David Andrew John Wheeler – Green Party
Pam Woodyattt – Conservative Party
Newnham
Richard George Ashton – Independent
Richard William Burton – Green Party
Andy Moore – Green Party
Kevin Brian Oversby – Conservative Party
Carol Lesley Gordon Thomas – Conservative Party
Pillowell
Jackie Dale – Green Party
Alison Wendy Taylor – Conservative Party
Ruspidge
James Richard Green – Liberal Democrats
Bernie O’Neill – Independent
Judy Parsons – Conservative Party
St Briavels
Rose Marie Collins – Independent
Chris Mcfarling – Green Party
Roger Burgess Newton – Conservative Party
Tidenham
Adrian Birch – Green Party
Gethyn Joffre Davies – Independent
Maria Jane Edwards – Independent
Nick Evans – Conservative Party
Gareth Hughes – Conservative Party
Jan Koning – Liberal Democrats
Johnathan Lane – Green Party
Julian Paul McGhee-Sumner – Conservative Party
Westbury-on-Severn
Suzanne Patricia Bowen – Conservative Party
Simon Charles Phelps – Independent