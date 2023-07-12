Ten acts performed over four hours at The Lamb Inn with local band The Violet Crows kicking off.
They were followed by Lightly Twned, whose comical tunes went down well with the audience.
Chepstow’s Khalo After Frida, combined subtle flamenco guitar with haunting vocals.
William Keeble was the youngest performer, producing assured Oasis-influenced renditions of popular melodies.
Local duo Julie and Doug followed, entertaining with songs by American artists.
The Pocket Choral Society then treated everyone to an extended set.
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Sue Skinner drew on the folk tradition and four- piece act Humbugs engaged, with vocal harmonies with guitar, mandolin and ukulele.
Karl Jennings performed five of his compositions on mandolin.
Duo Rebil comprised Rebecca Kay and Bill Taylor, on guitar and concertina.
The evening was rounded off with up-tempo prog-folk from Clint Mann and John Davis
Thanks from all go to Phil and Amber from The Lamb who provided the venue and PA for the evening.
The main Mitcheldean Festival begins this Friday, with two more showcase concerts in Mitcheldean Church, Morris dancing around the streets, the poetry festival, a village fete at the community centre and playing fields, comedy at the Jolter Press and other sessions and activities around the village.
Programmes are now on sale at £1 from Mitcheldean Library and other outlets and information about all the events is on the festival website: www.mitcheldeanfestival.fod.uk and also the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MitcheldeanFestival.