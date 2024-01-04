Last month's scores for care homes have been released – with two services in Gloucestershire given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals two services in Gloucestershire have received ratings from the start of December.
Richmond Village Painswick was awarded a 'good' rating after an inspection on October 18. The rating was published on December 5.
On December 12, Sydenham House was judged to be needing improvement. The care home had last been inspected on October 16.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.