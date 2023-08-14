A CIRCUS skills workshop helped raise more money for the restoration of a Forest church tower as workmen prepare to move in.
Scaffolding has gone up around the tower at All Saints Church in Longhope and the work is due to start on Monday (August 21).
With some £25,000 needed for the strengthening works to be completed, the Friends of Longhope Church.
A spokeswoman for the Friends group said: “The Friends of Longhope Church welcomed back Gizmo the circus entertainer from Wales.
“Gizmo has been on Britain’s Got Talent and has been has been seen on TV many times and is a very popular entertainer.
“Gizmo passed on his circus tricks to a large energetic group of very excited children on Sunday August 7 at Longhope Church. A fun afternoon was had by all.
“Dads loved trying to juggle and the mums had a blast with the Hulahoops and the nans sat and jiggled with a nice cup of tea and cake.
“Spinning plates was a fantastic sight, once trained the children proceeded to walk up and down the aisle of the church showing off their skills.
“It truly was a wonderful sight to see over 60 plates spinning and the children wearing such proud smiles on their faces.
“At one stage over 40 beautiful peacock feathers were balanced on the end of a finger, end of a nose and even a big toe!
“All the children left with a certificate and a medal and had a wonderful time.
“The event helped raised vital funds for Longhope church Bell Tower Repair Appeal.
“We are so pleased to report that the asbestos survey has been completed, Bat survey completed, bats found, bat licence issued, scaffolding is being erected on August 15 and the strengthening repairs are due to start on August 21.
“This will be a 16 week repairs project.”
“Its such a wonderful feeling to look back at how far we have come.
“May we take this opportunity to thank everyone for their full support in raising funds so far.
“Longhope village has had so much fun and the fun is stopping as we still need £25,000-ish to complete the project.”