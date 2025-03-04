SEDBURY-based Happy Go Lucky Theatrical venture into the “deep, dark woods of Thornwell” for their latest show.
Their panto production of Rapunzel – a messy, tangly hairy story – has been written by member Nick Taylor.
Nick also features as Dame Edna Average in the show has four changes of costume.
The panto, directed by Michelle Brice, follows the story of Finn and Hugo who are on a quest to find the heroine.
The show is on at the British Legion Sedbury with evening performances on Friday (March 8) and Saturday at 7.30pm and at 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are available from online at ticketsource, from the British Legion or on the door.
The Good Fairy (Lucy Reynolds) and Bad Fairy (Megan Evans). (Forest Review)
Queen Gentley (Zara Davies) and King Gentley (Mia Taylor). (Forest Review)
Dame Edna Average (Nick Taylor) and Finn (Daisy Zebracka). (Forest Review)
Gothel ( Nancy Carpanzano) explains to Rapunzel (Carla Brice) why she should not leave the tower. (Forest Review)
Hugo (Jade Maber) and Gothel ( Nancy Carpanzano) i n the witch's lair (Forest Review)
There are ghosts in the deep, darkwoods (Forest Review)
(Forest Revie)
The Ghostbusters (Molly Reynolds and Bethan Jones) (Forest Review)
The backstage crew (Forest Review)
Dame Edna Average (Nick Taylor) with backing dancers. (Forest Review)
Dame Edna (NickTaylor) in a final change of costume with Dave (Jake Brice) (Forest Review)