A CARVING of the remains of an ancient tree which had to be felled on safety grounds will have a right royal unveiling today to mark the coronation.
Complete with clasped hands at the top, and animals of the Wye Valley such as deer, swan, boar, salmon and kingfishers, the sculpture at Monmouth's Drybridge House also includes the Royal Ciphers of the late Queen and new King below, and is set to be officially unveiled this afternoon (Sunday, May 7) at a special coronation community party.
Sculptor Chris Wood of Wood Art Works started carving the remains of the unique Cedar of Lebanon at the home of the town’s Bridges Centre some two months ago.
The tree had stood for 250 years in front of the building that now houses the Bridges Centre, but sadly had to be cut back to a short trunk last year after becoming a victim of storms.
Several consultants were brought in and all agreed it had to be cut down after developing phaeolus schweinitzii – a fungal disease.
But Chris has now given it a new lease of life as an imposing tree sculpture overlooking the town’s Drybridge Street, and it will be officially unveiled at Sunday’s Bridges Coronation Celebration party from noon to 4pm, entry free.