OUTDOOR adventure expert and river guardian Angela Jones has taken a 'paws for thought' from campaigning against pollution by publishing a new book about heading into the wild with her 'best friend' - pet pooch Jack.
Wild Adventures with Your Canine Friend – printed by Monmouth's Platform One – was launched at a special event at 57 Bridge Street in Usk, complete with entertainment from opera singer Laura Sidney and folk band Silurian, and will help raise money for causes close to Angela's heart.
Packed full of ideas and advice on how to take a walk, swim or paddle on the wild side with your four-legged friend, the Monmouthshire-based wild swim and canoe instructor said: "For years Jack was a major part of my adventurous life and I want to share our connection to each other, to nature, and our wild travels.
"As always, I want to share safety and training tips on keeping your best friend safe – whether it be on land or in water.
"You will find doggy training tips for wild swimming, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, hiking, wild camping and biking while respecting and protecting the environment you love," added Angela, who has been dubbed the 'Wild Woman of the Wye'.
"There is essential doggy first aid, nutritional advice, introducing a new pup and also environmental-friendly canine treatments that protect your dog without harming nature.
"I have written this book to share my life-long passion of adventure and the sheer joy that my beloved Jack Russels bring to it.
"And how you can introduce your best friend to safe and healthy adventures together, whatever their breed and ability.
"It has taken over two years to write, and has many wonderful photos with proceeds supporting my environmental river campaigning, canine charities and my local children's hospice – because Jack so loved children – as much as they loved him!"
Tintern-based TV presenter and writer Kate Humble has praised the book, saying: "Angela, and her ever-faithful four-pawed companion Jack, are the best guides you could possibly want to help you enjoy and appreciate this beautiful country."
As someone who is intimately connected with our rivers, Angela has become a leading figure in the campaign to clean up the Wye and Usk.
She's taken the fight to Westminster – giving evidence to a parliamentary committee –town streets and TV – including appearances on Newsnight, BBC News and documentaries – and festivals such as the recent Hay Literature Festival, where she hosted her fifth Environmental Wild swim workshop talk, and chatted about campaigning for a greener world with the likes of Stephen Fry.
She also organised the first ever “Save the River Usk” festival earlier this month, which brought communities together in the common cause of protecting rivers, wildlife and the environment.
And this week, Angela – a regular in The Guardian's Top Adventuure Days – is celebrating the award of bathing status to a wild swimming site - The Warren at Hay-on-Wye – having played a major part in the campaign, meaning it will be monitored regularly to ensure clean water.
Wild Adventures With Your Canine Friend is available in shops or via www.angelajonesswimwild.co.uk now, priced £17.99.